Teachers Ko Gussa Aya… Jago Neta Log

Hyderabad: Are government teachers only Guru’s? Are private teachers good for nothing? Why does BRS government continue to ignore us? This is the agony expressed by the private teachers in Hyderabad.

The government during nine years of rule did not do anything to provide health scheme, housing scheme, or introduce pension scheme. Even during pandemic period, it failed to give Rs 2000 and 25 kgs of rice to majority of the private teachers and many had committed suicide while some shifted to other professions. It did not even hold a single review meeting on the conditions of private teachers or improving education system, V Ramesh a private school teacher in Secunderabad poured out his woes when Hans India met him on Friday.

Teacher community always had a soft corner towards Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) but this upcoming election they have sounded alarm bells. They said it was high time they look towards other parties which would promise commitment towards their welfare and uplifting education system in Telangana.

Bhaskar Rathod, a private School teacher of Film Nagar, said , “The government had not only failed to address their problems and on the other hand it had spoiled the cordial environment that was there in the teaching community. It has no vision and interest to improve the standards of school education. It is adopting trial and error method. There is no recognition for the hard work of private teachers, no fee regulation, no monitoring of functioning of private schools as they are mostly owned by politicians. Time has come to take a proper decision and chose a party which promises to address their problems.

Nirupama, a private School teacher in Kukatpally, said, teachers are also tax payers. But it never thought of making EHS compulsory or introduce pension scheme or housing loan and PF system. Even salaries in most private schools are peanuts and there is no regulation. They have done nothing to improve the education system.

She said for instance National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), stage one should be conducted by the state government and stage two should be conducted by central government. That is the practice in most states but in Telangana it is not so. Certainly, its time to give a serious thought about whom to vote for or to opt for NOTA, she added.