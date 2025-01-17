Teachers urge MLA to start govt deg college works

Nirmal: The teachers of the government degree col-lege in Bainsa town met MLA Pawar Rama Rao Patel and urged him to take steps to start the work as soon as government has sanc-tioned Rs 5 crore to the college under PM Usha scheme by the Centre.

On this occasion, the MLA enquired about the college facilities and students’ studies. He said, “he would give instructions to the authorities to start the work immediately.”

Among those who met the MLA were college principal Butchaiah, vice principal Raghunath, lecturers Sudhakar, P. G. Reddy, Shankar, Om Prakash, Bhimrao and others.