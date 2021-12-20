  • Menu
Teenager dies after accidentally hit by train in Hyderabad

A teenager wearing headphones was accidentally hit by a train here in Hyderabad on Sunday. The victim was identified as Naresh (19).

Going into details, Naresh, a native of Mahabubnagar was working as a mason in Hyderabad. On Sunday morning, he was crossing the railway track between Bollaram Bazar-Bollaram railway station with his headphones on when he was accidentally hit by train.

Naresh suffered greivous injuries and was shifted to a nearby private hospital by the locals where he died while undergoing treatment. The police registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is underway.

