Teenager dies after accidentally hit by train in Hyderabad
Highlights
A teenager wearing headphones was accidentally hit by a train here in Hyderabad on Sunday. The victim was identified as Naresh (19).
Going into details, Naresh, a native of Mahabubnagar was working as a mason in Hyderabad. On Sunday morning, he was crossing the railway track between Bollaram Bazar-Bollaram railway station with his headphones on when he was accidentally hit by train.
Naresh suffered greivous injuries and was shifted to a nearby private hospital by the locals where he died while undergoing treatment. The police registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is underway.
