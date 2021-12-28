Telangana: 10 fall sick after consuming spurious toddy in Medak

10 people fell sick after consuming spurious toddy here at Shivvampet and Toopran mandals of Medak district on Tuesday.

Going into details, a man was operating toddy shops at Kothanpalli of Shivvampet mandal and Vattur of Toopran mandal. On Monday night, the people -- Shiva Kumar, Yadagiri, Komaraiah, Mahesh, Varalakshmi from Vattur and Venkatesh, Nagaraju, Ramesh and other two consumed toddy and suffered from diaorhhea and vomitings on Tuesday morning following which they were shifted to a private hospital in Toopran.

Meanwhile, the condition of Nagaraju and Venkatesh of Konthanpalli is said to be critical. Locals suspect that the owner of the shop has mixed the chemicals beyond the permissible limit which caused the health issues.

They also alleged that the incident was caused due to the negligence of the officials of the excise department.