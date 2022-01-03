Telangana: 14-day judicial remand for Bandi Sanjay

The Karimnagar court on Monday sent BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and four others to 14-day judicial remand. It also refused to grant bail to Bandi Sanjay.



The police registered a case under Disaster Management Act, violating Covid-19 norms, attacking police and various other sections against Bandi Sanjay and produced him in the court.

It is known that Sanjay was arrested on Sunday night for planning to hold 'Jagaran' at his residence against the GO 317 and was sent to Karimnagar police training centre from Manakondur. Later, he was sent to Karimnagar district court.

The BJP legal cell has filed a bail petition for Bandi Sanjay and also raised concerns over the cases registered under various sections including section 353 of the Indian Penal Code against the party chief. A total of two FIRs have been filed on Sanjay.