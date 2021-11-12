Telangana: 20 injured as bus turns turtle in Vikarabad

At least 20 people suffered minor injuries after a TSRTC bus turned turtle here at Kalkoda of Marpalli mandal of Vikarabad district on Friday. The accident occurred when the bus carrying 20 passengers was heading from Sangareddy to Tandur.



The police said that of the 20 passengers, two people sustained serious injuries in the mishap and their condition is said to be critical. The injured were shifted to Marpalli government hospital for treatment. Over speeding of the bus is suspected to have been the reason for the accident.

The police who rushed to the place after being informed inspected the spot and launched a probe. A case has been registered by the police.