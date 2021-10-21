Telangana: 8 kg of ganja seized in TSRTC bus at Narketpally

The Narketpally police has seized 8 kg of ganja being transported in TSRTC bus. The bus was heading from Vijayawada to Hyderabad when the police acted on a tip-off and intercepted the bus.

They arrested a man who is said to have been transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to make Telangana drug-free. He held a high-level meeting with the officials to contain the illegal transport of drugs. He also announced rewards and promotions for the officials if the goals are achieved.

The CM also directed the police department to develop a comprehensive plan on eradicating production of ganja. He further passed strict orders asking the police department not to spare the criminals whoever they may be.