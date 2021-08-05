Telangana administered 1.5 crore vaccines

Hyderabad: The Covid vaccination in Telangana reached the 1.5 crore mark. The Health department vaccinated 1,50,23,497 persons across the State by August 4. The process continued smoothly.

According to statistics, the State has identified 2.2 crore of the population as eligible for vaccination. Among them 1.5 crore were vaccinated. As many as 1,13,81,699 received the first jab, while 36,41,798 were administrated the second dose. The next goal is to vaccinate the remaining one crore population in the coming few months.

According to the department officials, vaccination can be speed up if adequate stock of vaccine is supplied by the Union government. The government is taking up the jabs with the available sources. The vaccination process in the State is going on strategically, with the department administrating it on a priority basis. After giving doses to health care workers, seniors citizens, those above 45 with comorbidities, the focus is on those aged above 18 years.

Apart from giving doses to various categories, special drives have been conducted to vaccinate high-risk groups. Not only camps, but also mobile vaccination centres were arranged to reach work places to vaccinate those who did not go for the jab for various reasons. Those who avoiding it are being requested to get vaccinated for their safety.