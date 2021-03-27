Telangana: After approving budget, House adjourns sine die

Telangana Assembly on Friday approved the Budget of Rs 2.30 lakh crore for 2021-22 financial year in the session that ran for 9 days here by passing four bills. The house of the budget session ran for 47 hours and 44 minutes as the members of the treasury and that of the opposition participated with their views and suggestions.

The members had participated in the budget during its session that came to an end on Thursday. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy adjourned the House sine die after the passing of appropriation bill for the budgetary allocations.

The House began on March 15 and the budget was presented on March 18 by Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave replies to all the queries f the members including the opposition parties.

The Speaker before winding up the House informed that it was conducted for 47 hours and 44 minutes in the last 9 days. The session took up the proceedings on various issues and passed four bills in the budget session.

The House saw the discussion on various issues by participation by 75 members of the ruling, opposition parties of the congress, BJP, MIM and the ruling party.

While the ruling party members expressed their views and made some suggestions on the whopping budgetary proposals on the same,the opposition members expressed displeasure at the big budget which has about Rs 50,000 crore as loan amount or shown as more against the actual figures at around Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

However, the treasury benches claimed that the proposals were made as the financial position and revenues collections is on a better path. The TRS members claimed the budget was correct and slammed the opposition members for charges of jugglery of numbers on it. The government is to continue its welfare and development programs and irrigation projects with top priority, the ruling party members said.