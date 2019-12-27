Telangana: Auto drivers call for one-day strike on Jan 8

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana State Auto drivers Association has called for one-day statewide strike on January 8, 2020 protesting against the anti-labour policies of State and Central governments.

Releasing the poster of the strike at Satyanarayana Bhavan in Himayat Nagar, the JAC leaders B Venkatesham, Amanullakhan, Marayya, Kiran, Mallesh Goud, Ajay Babu, Srinu, Satti Reddy, Ramesh and Mirza Rafatbagh spoke to the media and said that the government should cancel the motor vehicle act and set up auto drivers welfare association. In the wake of rise in insurance policies, they also demanded Rs 10,000 from the government.

Their demands also include rise in the meter charges and restricting the auto drivers from entering the city.