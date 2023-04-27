Telangana Bhavan Set to Host BRS Plenary Session with Chief Minister's Progress Report

BRS to hold its plenary session at Telangana Bhavan in the afternoon. This session assumes importance as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to present the progress report of MLAs and ministers at the meeting.

BRS Chief, sources said had got survey done on the performance of each MLA, his popularity among people and his winning chances.





The BRS leaders started coming to Telangana Bhavan for the delegates meeting on the occasion of Formation Day of the party. The security personnel allowing only the leaders who have invitation. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would reach Bhavan in a short while. After flag hoisting, the general body meeting of the party will start. The leaders would discuss on various resolutions.