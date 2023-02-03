  • Menu
Telangana Cabinet meet on Sunday; funds likely for unemployment dole

  • Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present Budget on Monday. It is expected that the total outlay will be between Rs 2.8 lakh crore and Rs 2.95 lakh crore.
  • Majority of funds will be earmarked to welfare schemes. More allocations to the Dalit Bandhu are stated to be also under consideration

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet will ratify the 2023-2024 Budget outlay on Sunday, a day before it is presented in the Assembly. It is learnt that the government will allocate funds for implementing the unemployment dole scheme. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised Rs 3,000 as unemployment dole in the TRS election manifesto in 2018 Assembly elections.

The Opposition parties have been demanding the CM to fulfill the promise of extending monthly dole to educated unemployed youth.

Sources said that the CM convened the Cabinet meeting to discuss the Budget proposals and the government priorities in the new financial year which is to be an electioneering year.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the Budget in the Assembly on Monday. It is expected that the total outlay will be between Rs 2.8 lakh crore and Rs 2.95 lakh crore. The majority of funds would be earmarked to welfare schemes. More allocations to the Dalit Bandhu scheme are stated to be also under consideration.

