Telangana CM Revanth Reddy vists to Zaheerabad
- The telangana CM Revanth Reddy has visited Zaheerabad and took part in various inauguration ceremonies
- Lord Basaveshwar statue at Huggelli
- Kendriya Vidyalayam school Jarasangam
INAUGURATION OF LORD BASAVESHWAR STATUE
CM Revanth Reddy has inaugurated the newly erected statue of lord basaveshwara near bypass at huggelli accompanied by Telangana state Health Minister Damodhar Raja Narasimha, Narayankad MLA Sanjeev Reddy and Cabinet Minister for Forest Evironment and endowment Minster Kond Surekha and the member of paliament Zaheerabad Suresh shetkar.During the short speech CM has said about the importance of various reforms introduced by lord Basaveshwar and his out standing work at unifying the people against caste system followed by inauguration of Kendriya Vidyalaya School,Jharasangam.
PUBLIC MEETING
As a part of his visit The chief Minister has promised The Indiramma Housing facility to all the farmers who lost their agricultural land in the National investment and manufacturing zone (NIMZ)Zaheerabad.