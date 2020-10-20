Telangana: Congress calls for bandh in Mahbubnagar district tomorrow

Hyderabad: Blaming the collapse of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation scheme on the negligence of Telangana State government, the Congress party has given call for Bandh on Wednesday, of combined Mahbubnagar district.

Alleging that the TRS government's negligence was causing huge loss to the existing infrastructure, TPCC chief and MP, N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the party cadre to make the protest a success. Earlier on October 19, CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had called for a bandh. He along with MLAs D Sreedhar Babu and T Jagga Reddy and MLC T Jeevan Reddy were arrested on their way to project's pump house.



The leaders also had argument with police who found that Ministers and TRS MLAs were being allowed and vehicles of Congress Legislators were blocked. On October 17, MP A Revanth Reddy and his group of Congress leaders on their way to pump house of the Lift Irrigation scheme, had met similar treatment.

