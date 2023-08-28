Telangana Congress leader booked by Bengaluru police on charges of rape

Bengaluru: Kumbham Sivakumar Reddy, a prominent Congress leader from Telangana, finds himself embroiled in a serious legal controversy as he faces allegations of rape. A case has been registered against Sivakumar Reddy at the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru, on Monday where he has been accused not only of sexually assaulting a woman but also of blackmailing her with a video.

The accusations levelled against Sivakumar Reddy claim that he took the woman to a prestigious private hotel in Bengaluru, where the alleged rape occurred. Subsequently, he is said to have threatened the woman by recording a video of the incident. Sivakumar Reddy is known as the Congress president of Narayanpet district in Telangana and was a contestant in the Narayanpet assembly constituency during the 2018 elections, albeit facing defeat.

An FIR (First Information Report) has been lodged with the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru, based on the formal complaint submitted by the woman and investigation is on.