Live
- Aparajita asks Naveen to follow ‘Rajdharma’
- Deepti Sharma, Rashid Khan named as final nominations for WBBL, BBL overseas drafts
- A 'pawn' mutiny in Telangana chess intensifies after 8-year old girl was barred from playing
- Amazon has over 6K EVs in its India delivery fleet, to reach 10K by 2025
- Will shoot Congress leaders, warns Marri Janardhan Reddy
- Delhi Fire Services seeks dewatering vehicles from Ahmedabad ahead of G20 Summit
- Telangana Congress leader booked by Bengaluru police on charges of rape
- Chinese national jailed for pushing Indian-origin security officer in Singapore
- Supreme Court disposes of plea challenging demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura
- LS polls: BJP may announce candidates against Sonia Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Supriya Sule
Just In
Telangana Congress leader booked by Bengaluru police on charges of rape
Kumbham Sivakumar Reddy, a prominent Congress leader from Telangana, finds himself embroiled in a serious legal controversy as he faces allegations of rape.
Bengaluru: Kumbham Sivakumar Reddy, a prominent Congress leader from Telangana, finds himself embroiled in a serious legal controversy as he faces allegations of rape. A case has been registered against Sivakumar Reddy at the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru, on Monday where he has been accused not only of sexually assaulting a woman but also of blackmailing her with a video.
The accusations levelled against Sivakumar Reddy claim that he took the woman to a prestigious private hotel in Bengaluru, where the alleged rape occurred. Subsequently, he is said to have threatened the woman by recording a video of the incident. Sivakumar Reddy is known as the Congress president of Narayanpet district in Telangana and was a contestant in the Narayanpet assembly constituency during the 2018 elections, albeit facing defeat.
An FIR (First Information Report) has been lodged with the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru, based on the formal complaint submitted by the woman and investigation is on.