Telangana Cop wins medals in Canada, DGP Congratulates

Rachakonda Deputy Commissioner of Police, Road Safety Wing, B Sreebala has won medals in badminton and table tennis at World Police and Fire Games – 2023 held at Winnipeg, Canada from 28th July to 6th August, 2023.

Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday felicitated the police official. She is the only athlete from Telangana Police to participate in the World Police and Fire Games.

Appreciating Sreebala for bringing fame to the State by winning the medals, Anjani Kumar said it’s a proud moment for the law enforcement community. Her exceptional commitment and hard work showcased at the competition helped her in winning the medals, he said.

ADGP Welfare and Sports Abhilasha Bisht IPS and ADGP Law and Order Sanjay Kumar Jain IPS also congratulated Sreebala.

More than 8,000 athletes’ representing law enforcement agencies, fire-fighters and police officers from more than 70 countries across the world competed in more than 60 sports.

In table tennis, B Sreebala won silver medals in women's doubles 40+, mixed doubles 40+ and bronze medal in women’s singles 40+.

In badminton, she won the gold medal in women’s singles 40+ and bronze medal in mixed doubles 40+. In all, she won five medals for India including a gold and two each silver and bronze medals.

In the 2022 World Police and Fire Games, Rotterdam, she won silver and bronze medals in table tennis.