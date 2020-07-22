Telangana: Corona special tea becomes a hit in Warangal

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the state, people stuck to a healthy lifestyle by boosting their immunity with the various ingredients found in the kitchen. Beginning the day with lemon in warm water to turmeric milk in the night, people depending on the immunity-boosting ingredients such as black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, basil leaves and so on.

However, the people who have no time to follow the regiment are relying on the ready-made things. One such case has made the 'anti-corona' tea, a hit in Telangana's Warangal district. The corona special tea or anti-corona tea has become an instant hit with the majority of people attracted to the ingredients being used that are believed to keep the virus at bay.

Shiva, owner of the corona special tea stall said that they are selling the tea by the name 'anti-corona'. "The tea contains immunity-boosting ingredients such cinnamon, black pepper, ginger and other things, which boosts our immunity," Shiva said adding that everyone must need better immunity to fight against the coronavirus infection.

People from nearby places turn up at the tea stall along with their family members or take parcels. "The tea is prepared by adding the mixture of all the immunity-boosting ingredients to the milk which is indeed good for health," said a customer adding that he would go to the tea stall every day along with his family.