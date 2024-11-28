Telangana Deputy CM Attends Hemant Soren’s Swearing-In as Jharkhand’s 14th CM

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The event was held at the Morabadi Ground in Ranchi on Tuesday, drawing several key leaders from across the nation.

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath to Hemant Soren, marking the beginning of his second term as Chief Minister. The ceremony turned into a show of opposition unity with the presence of prominent leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Bhatti Vikramarka’s participation reflects the growing collaboration between regional and national leaders.