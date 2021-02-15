Telangana development role model for other states: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the Telangana government was an ideal State in the nation in terms of development. He said that many people and leaders of other parties were joining the ruling TRS party for the development and welfare works undertaken by the party.

The minister started membership drivefor the pink party at his Sanathnagar segment on Sunday. He exhorted the party leaders and cadre to take the welfare schemes of the KCR government to the people's doorsteps. He lauded Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving priority to welfare and development in all sectors. "Our party members will get Rs 2 lakhs of insurance.

We have come up with rythubandhu, rythubhima, 24-hr power to farm sector and now started rythuvedikas for the benefit of the farmers. The State was ideal as it spends a staggering Rs 40,000 cr for the welfare sector while no other states dare to do it.

The Centre and union ministers appreciate our schemes as some of the welfare schemes were being followed by other states in India," he added.