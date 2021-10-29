  • Menu
Telangana 'Dharani Portal' turns one, CM KCR congratulates team

Dharani Portal which has been set up by the Telangana government for a onestop solution for land related transactions turned one today. The portal was launched by the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at Muduchintalapalli village of Malkajgiri district on October 29 but the services began on November 2.

In the last one year, around 10.45 lakh transactions related to agricultural lands were said to have been performed. This include 75 per cent of land registrations and 25 per cent mutations, transferring as non-agricultural lands, distributions, inheritence rights. Of the total applications, 96 per cent have been resolved and four per cent is pending. According to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), the government has earned a total of Rs 750 crore from Dharani Portal transactions in one year.

Although, the portal has been launched to make the land registrations transparent, it has received mixed reviews due to the technical glitches which in turn increasing the duration in addressing the land related issues.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the team led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. In a statement released on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that many agriculturists and farmers have been benefitted with the portal.

