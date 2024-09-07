Telangana: Excise Officials raids in pubs in Hyderabad

Live
Just In
The excise department officials conducted surprise raids in five pubs across Hyderabad until midnight Friday. The inspections revealed troubling results, as four individuals tested positive for drug use among the 33 who were screened with drug detection kits.
Notable findings included two positive readings from seven tests conducted at the Quorum Club, located in Serilingampally Knowledge City, and another two positive cases from twelve tests at the Babylon pub in Jubilee Hills.
The joint operation saw participation from key officials, including Joint Commissioner Qureshi, Ranga Reddy Assistant Commissioner R Kishan, and Anil Kumar Reddy, alongside personnel from the TG Nab Police and Excise Police.
Just a week prior, a combined effort from Tizinab and Excise officials resulted in surprise inspections of 25 pubs in the Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad areas. Authorities are determined to clamp down on drug use in nightlife venues and ensure a safer environment for all patrons.