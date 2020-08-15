Telangana: Faux pas over Inter classes

Hyderabad: In a major faux pas, the Telangana government on Friday announced the commencement of the Intermediate academic year and released the schedule but within an hour withdrew the decision.

Commencing the academic year 2020-21 for the Intermediate courses the Commissioner of Intermediate Education (CIE) had asked the teaching and non-teaching staff to resume to the duties from August 17. However, within hours of issuing the circular, a CIE official said, "We are all set to roll out the online classes. However, the circular is kept in abeyance, as the State government is yet to take a final decision on the subject."

Earlier, in the circular, CIE Syed Omer Jaleel asked all the principals, junior lecturers, physical directors, librarians and non-teaching staff of the Government Junior Colleges and the Private Aided Junior Colleges to start attending their respective colleges from August 17.

All the junior college lecturers were asked to make efforts for admissions of students in their respective colleges and each lecturer was asked to launch WhatsApp group of students for handholding and for reaching out to students who do not have television or smartphone connectivity.

Besides, monitoring the online classes which were to be telecast through Doordarshan Yadagiri and T-SAT and YouTube, they were asked to ensure that the students of the second year Intermediate course attend to the online classes.