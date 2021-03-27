Telangana: Forest Beat Officer ends life in Bhadradri

A forest beat officer committed suicide here at Sarapaka of Burgampadu mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Friday night. The woman official is said to have resorted to the extreme step as she was unable to bear the pain caused by the wounds in an accident.

She is the daughter of Kishan and Vijayalakshmi. Getting into details, the officer met with an accident a few days ago and was staying at home on the doctor's advice. She is said to have complained of pain due to the wounds. The incident came to light on Saturday morning when her parents looked for her in her room and found her hanging from ceiling fan.

The parents alerted Burgampadu police who shifted the body to the government hospital for autopsy. Based on the complaint of the woman's father, SI Balakrishna registered a case and launched an investigation.