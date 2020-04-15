Telangana Governament to deploy 'army' of retired officials in war against Covid: CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: With coronavirus menace intensifying in Telangana, the State government is scouting for more workforce to tackle the situation. The government has requested all retired army, paramilitary, police and excise officials to render their services in this crisis time. The heads of all these Forces have already been requested to furnish the details of retired officials.



Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar requested the retired officials of all forces at state and national level to approach the police authorities at local level and submit applications to serve the people in the crisis time voluntarily. Government had already instructed all the officials working in different departments to make sure that their services are at the disposal of public.

It is expected that nearly 10,000 retired officials will join the service of people in the next one week. They will act as volunteers for patient care services, logistics, security and any other task related to management of Covid-19, officials said that government is also mulling to utilise NCC cadets in case the situation worsened in the lockdown period.