Telangana Government Announces 2025 Holiday Schedule

In a recent announcement, the Telangana State Government has finalized the holiday calendar for the year 2025. According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, the state will observe a total of 27 general holidays alongside 23 optional holidays.

This decision comes as part of the government's efforts to ensure that residents have ample time to observe important cultural and religious festivities. The list aims to accommodate a diverse group of citizens, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of Telangana.



















