Telangana Government Announces Loan Waiver for 3 Lakh Farmers

Hyderabad: To relieve farmers in Telangana, the state government has announced the disbursement of loan waivers under the fourth phase of the loan waiver scheme. Today, 3 lakh farmers will benefit from this initiative, with the government releasing a total of ₹3,000 crore to clear their dues. This move is expected to bring much-needed relief to the farming community across the state.

The announcement comes as the state prepares for the grand culmination of the Palamuru Festival, a major event celebrating the region’s agricultural achievements. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to attend the public meeting at the event, where he will address the farmers and other stakeholders.

The loan waiver initiative, which has been implemented in phases, is part of the government’s commitment to support farmers and alleviate their financial burdens. With today's disbursement, the total number of farmers who have received loan waivers in Telangana is expected to cross 3 million, a significant step in the state's efforts to boost agricultural growth and prosperity.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's participation in the Palamuru Festival is also being seen as a moment to strengthen the government’s ties with the farming community, with promises of continued support and development initiatives for the agricultural sector in the future.

The government has expressed confidence that these efforts will improve the financial stability of farmers, reduce the burden of debt, and contribute to the overall economic growth of the state.