Telangana government has reportedly decided to stop Rythu Bandhu this kharif

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has reportedly decided to stop extending crop input incentive under Rythu Bandhu to farmers during the ensuing Kharif season beginning from June. There are more than 50 lakh beneficiaries under this scheme. This decision has been taken as the second lockdown had badly impacted the revenue generation.

The government is likely to pay the same along with the second installment, which is to be paid in November before the beginning of the Rabi Season.

Top officials said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed Finance and Agriculture department officials to go slow in the implementation of Rythu Bandhu in the current season in view of financial crisis. "It required Rs 7,500 crore to disburse Rythu Bandhu benefits to all identified farmers in a single agricultural season.

A senior official said that to tide over the economic crisis, the government was planning to mobilise Rs 8,000 crore funds through bonds from the RBI. These funds would only meet the state financial needs mainly for the payment of staff salaries and Aasara pensions in the next three months.

In the present circumstances, the government finds it hard to mobilise additional funds from other financial resources as the second wave of corona pandemic worsened the country's economic condition , officials said, adding that the only option before the government to get additional funds through the increase of FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Business Management) limit from 3.5 to 3.75 per cent which helps generate nearly Rs 10,000 crore additional funds in 2021-22 financial year. "Last year, post lockdown -1, the Centre has increased the FRBM limit. The Telangana state is expecting such positive move from the Centre this year also," the officials said.

They said the revival of the state economy and the restoration of revenue generation in all sectors would only help the government to take a decision on the implementation of Rythu Bandhu in the first half of this year. Due to national lockdown last year, 50 per cent of the beneficiaries were denied the benefit under this scheme. In the current season, it has been put on hold for the entire farming community.