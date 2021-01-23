Telangana government prod to school Headmasters on guidelines 

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has issued guidelines to the Headmasters to implement the child health plan following the physical reopening of schools from February 1.

Before the reopening of the schools, the schools have to mandatorily conduct the School Management Committee and Parents meetings. It is to create awareness on Covid-19, immunity development, mental health and hygiene, physical distancing, precautions to be taken. Also, downloading of Arogya Setu app.

The schools are mandated to conduct regular health check-up of the students. The Headmasters are asked to keep the phone number of the nearest primary health centres and other reliable medical facilities, to contact in the case of medical aid and emergencies. That apart, every school is asked to earmark isolation rooms for staff, students having symptoms of Covid-19. In case the child has symptoms of Covid-19, the parents shall be contacted, besides, arranging transport to send the child back to their residence with a proper escort.

There will be digital lessons transmission from T-SAT and Doordarshan for Class IX and X students on all working days, two periods for each of class. The classes for X will be transmitted from 10 am to 11 am, and for Class IX students, the classes will be held from 4 pm to 5 pm. The subject teachers have to discuss with the students for five minutes about the lesson going to be transmitted.

Similarly, they have to discuss with students about the lesson for 30 minutes after the transmission for a deeper understanding of the same. That apart, the integration of co-curricular subjects like art and health activities are suggested to be included in the time table to make children stress free. Mental math games, word Anthyakshari etc could be included, besides, conducting music and dance activities in the classrooms linking with subject areas to keep the students stress-free and healthy.

Simple Yoga exercises must be practiced in the classroom maintaining physical distancing to make the students comfortable and to ensure the mental well-being of the children.

Though the schools are going to be reopened physically, the science exhibitions like INSPIRE, JNNSMEE and science seminar will be conducted in virtual mode only.