Telangana govt. asks eligible beneficiaries to apply for old-age pensions by August 31

In the wake of lowering the eligibility age for old-age pensions to 57, the government of Telangana has asked those who are newly eligible for pensions to apply by August 31. To this end, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania issued orders with guidelines. Those who are eligible are advised to register at service/e-service centers.

The government directed the GHMC Commissioner and district collectors to receive the applications and initiate the relevant process. It is learned that the eligibility age for receiving these pensions has been reduced from 65 years to 57 years as per the directions of CM KCR.

The government has stated in the orders the criteria to be followed in the selection of beneficiaries. It said relevant documents such as birth certificates, school transfer certificates, and educational institution certificates should be enclosed confirming age. Also, details like caste, bank account number, bank name, branch name, etc. should be given. The e-Service Center has instructed the Commissioner not to charge any fees for these applications at your service/e-service centers.

However, Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao appealed to those who are eligible to avail of this opportunity as the eligibility age for old-age pensions has been reduced. He said that CM KCR was implementing the scheme to ensure that the elderly would not face any difficulties.