Telangana govt. increases 60 posts in Group 1 notification

Telangana govt. increases 60 posts in Group 1 notification
The Telangana government has made a crucial decision regarding Group-1 posts increasing 60 posts and released a GO to this extent.

The government decided to add 60 posts to the old notification, which includes posts in Finance, Home, Labour and Employment, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, and Revenue departments.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released a notification in April 2022 for 503 posts. However, the exam was cancelled twice due to paper leakages. The date of examination is likely to be announced soon.

