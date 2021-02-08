Telangana govt. issues order to implement 10 per cent reservation for EWS

The Telangana government on Monday passed the orders to implement 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for the admissions into educational institutions in the state and job opportunities under the state government.

According to the orders, the government decided to implement 10 per cent reservation for EWS while continuing the existing reservations. The government is already implementing 50 per cent reservation for the weaker sections in the state and with the new announcement, the total reservations will go up to 60 per cent.

To support the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the central government provided 10 per cent reservation through One Hundred and third amendment act, 2019. At present, the act is being implemented by 19 states and seven union territories in the state.

Accordingly, the eligibility criteria to get the benefit of 10 per cent reservation in admissions into educational institutions and appointments to posts provided in favour of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) citizens excluding the SC, ST and the socially and educationally Backward Classes (BCs).