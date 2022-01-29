Telangana govt. to construct 15 bridges over Musi river

Telangana government has decided to construct 15 bridges over Musi and its tributary Esa river in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The 15 bridges are set to be constructed at a cost of Rs 545 crore under Hyderabad Road Development Corporation.



Accordingly, the municipal department issued orders for the construction of bridges today. For the construction of bridges, HMDA accords 50 per cent of funds and while the remaining 50 per cent will be born by GHMC.

The government has already handed over the beautifying works of the Musi and safeguarding it from pollution to Hyderabad Road Development Corporation limited. It is to be noted that preparations are on to transform Musi river into a tourist attraction in cooperation with the Pollution Control Board (PCB), GHMC, HMDA and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority.

The HMWW&SB is also working to set up 31 sewerage treatment plants (STP) to keep the river pollution-free.