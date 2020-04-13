Telangana govt to door delivery ration items at 126 Coronavirus containment zones

With the record of high Coronavirus positive cases, the state government has identified 126 containment zones across Hyderabad. With this, the lockdown is strictly implemented in these areas, where people not allowed to come out of their houses unnecessarily and outsiders are also restricted from the entry.

In this context, the government has decided to door delivery essential items, vegetables, medicines, and other items to the residents living in the containment zones. In these clusters, the GHMC staff supplied milk packets, arranged vegetable market and other ration items on Sunday.

GHMC will provide vegetable to the houses in the colonies for every three days in a week and dropped a helpline number in case they need any assistance. By implementing this kind of precautionary measures, the officials are trying to get control over Coronavirus spread in the city.

On the other side, the government has reduced the containment zones under Khairatabad limits by opening six routes, which were earlier closed. The first death due to Coronavirus has taken place in one of the colonies in Khairatabad.