Telangana govt. to extend Dalit Bandhu scheme to four more mandals along with Huzurabad

It is known that the Telangana state government has decided to launch the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the state for the welfare of 9f Dalits. As part of this, the project is being implemented in Huzurabad as a pilot project. It seems that the scheme will be rolled out statewide. CM KCR decided to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme all across the state. On this occasion, 4 mandals in four constituencies represented by Dalit MLAs from East, West, North, and South of Telangana were selected. The CM directed that all Dalit families in those four mandals should be benefitted from the Dalit Bandhu scheme along with Huzurabad

Chintakani mandal in Madhira Constituency of Khammam district, Tirumalagiri mandal of Tungaturthi Constituency of Suryapet district, Chargonda mandal of Achampet constituency in Nagar Kurnool District , Nizam Sagar mandal of Jukkal constituency in Kamareddy District has been identified to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The government will immediately implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme for all Dalit families in these mandals. After concluding his visit to Delhi, CM KCR will hold a review meeting with the Ministers of the respective districts, MLAs, and collectors of the respective constituencies in Hyderabad. Decisions will be taken at that meeting and the Dalit Bandhu scheme will be implemented in these four mandals.



Meanwhile, the government has started identifying the beneficiaries in Huzurabad and started door to door survey to implement the scheme and released Rs. 2000 crore in four instalments. Also, the chief minister has held the review meeting in Karimnagar last Friday to chalk out the strategy to implement the scheme.