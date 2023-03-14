Telangana govt. to hold special meeting on TSPSC paper leakage case

Telangana Government holding Emergency meeting in regard to the issue of TSPSC paper leakage case. Police arrested one Praveen who leaked the papers. TSPSC paper leakage has become a sensation across the state while the task force and central zone police have cracked down the crime.



The police, who arrested nine accused in this case, found shocking facts during the investigation. It has been proved that this is not hacking done by unknown persons and was proved that the employees working in TSPSC were deceived by the young lady and committed the paper leakage.

Praveen, who works as an assistant section officer in TSPSC along with Rajasekhar, who works as a network administrator in TSPSC allegedly resorted to the paper leakage by amassing money.

The government has decided to review the performance of recruitment board in the light of the latest developments and thoroughly examine how safe the board is. As part of this, a special meeting will be held on Tuesday with the Chairman of the recruitment agencies and the relevant officials. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari.