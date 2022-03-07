  • Menu
Telangana govt. to set up first women's university in state

Telangana govt. to set up first womens university in state
Minister Harish Rao

In an announcement made by the Harish Rao while presenting the budget, Telangana state to get its first women's university. For setting up the university, the government allocated Rs 100 crore in the budget.

During his two-hour long speech on budget, Harish Rao said the government believed that women have to be at the forefront in higher education also.

"In order to achieve this, the government decided to establish first women's university in the state and expenses of Rs 100 crore is proposed towards the same," the minister added.

Besides establishing the university, the government also decided to turn the Forest College and Research Institute in Mulugu into a Forest University for which Rs 100 crore has been proposed. The finance minister also announced to establish new medical colleges in Medak, Medchal, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Gadwal and Yadadri districts.

