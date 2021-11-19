Telangana govt. withdraws order on wage hike of public representatives

Telangana government on Friday announced it's decision of withdrawing its order on wage hike of public representatives.



Earlier, the government decided to hike the wages of municipal corporation mayors, vice-mayors, councillors and co-option members by 30 per cent. According to the orders passed, the government increased monthly wages of mayor from Rs 50,000 to Rs 65,000, for vice-mayor from Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,500, for corporator from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800.

Also, the wages of municipal chairmen of municipalities having more than 50,000 population have been also increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 19,500, for vice-chairman from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,750, for councillors from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,550.

Meanwhile, the wages of municipal chairmen of municipalities with less than 50,000 population have been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,600, for vice-chairmen from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 and for councillors from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,250.

The government's decision comes in the wake of election code for MLC election. It is learned that the government has sought permission from the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the wage hike of the public representatives.