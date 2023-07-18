Telangana: Haritha Haram, a boon to future generations

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has designed the ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haram’ programme with a thought of doing something other than development and welfare activities for the future generations raised in mind. Environmental sustainable development is the only way to protect the planet for future generations. 33 percent green cover is mandatory for climate balance. With the growing population, the needs are increasing and the forest cover is decreasing.

Due to which climate change and rise in temperature has become inevitable. Rainfall also decreased. The ozone layer is depleting gradually. In 2015, the Telangana government launched the prestigious ‘Telangana ku Haritha Haram’ programme with a plan to increase afforestation. The State government initiated the Haritha Haram programme in 2015-16 with an aim to increase the forest cover in Telangana from 24 to 33 percent. Not only the government, but also people and farmers are being involved and are marching ahead, aimed at planting 230 crore plants as part of the Haritha Haram programme. After China and Brazil, Telangana ku Haritha Haram is the third largest human effort to develop greenery. With implementation of this programme, ecological balance is enhancing, generating livelihood and good rainfall is recorded.

The Telangana government made a law making it mandatory to plant trees in every village. The law states that a nursery should be set up in every village, the plants should be protected and the village should be kept green and clean. At the village level, Green Protection Committees were formed to oversee the program under the chairmanship of the village sarpanch. Monitoring of plant survival is done through geo-tagging.

The government has undertaken the programme to plant a large number of trees in the name of Avenue Plantation, Block Plantation, Institutional Plantation, Homestead Plantation, Agro Forestry Plantation to increase greenery.