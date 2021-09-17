Telangana HC orders judicial enquiry on Raju's death

The Telangana high court on Friday ordered judicial enquiry on the death of Palakonda Raju, accused in the rape and murder of the six-year-old girl. The HC asked the third metropolitan sessions court of Warangal to investigate the matter and further directed the police department to submit a report in the sealed cover within four weeks.



The court was hearing with the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the president of Human rights commission Lakshman who suspected it was custodial death. The petitioner's counsel also said that the police have killed Raju and staged it as suicide.

Meanwhile, the advocate general said that Raju had committed suicide and a video of Raju's post-mortem has also been taken. He also said that they have recorded the statements of seven witnesses. Responding to the AG, the high court said that the video and other evidences should be submitted to the Warangal district judge by 8 pm tomorrow.