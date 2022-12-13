Telangana High Court grants permission to Sharimala's padayatra with conditions

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday gave permission for YSRTP chief YS Sharmila's padayatra. However, it suggested to remember the conditions imposed earlier. After hearing the arguments of advocate Vara Prasad on Sharmila's behalf, the High Court gave permission for Sharmila's Praja Sangrama Yatra in the state.

The High Court questioned how the police refused the permission even after the court had given permission. Sharmila filed a lunch motion petition in the court saying that even after the High Court gave the permission, the police did not give permission. The High Court considered this petition and conducted an inquiry.

On the other hand, there was a tense atmosphere at Lotus Pond. Heavy police deployment at Lotus Pond and Sharimala was stopped at the gate. With this, Sharmila expressed her anger at the behaviour of the police. In this order, there was an argument between Sharmila and the police.