Telangana High Court stays construction of Velama, Kamma community bhavans

Hyderabad: On Wednesday the division bench directed the State government to ensure that there is no further construction on the five acres of prime land allotted to the All-India Velama Association and Kamma Vari Seva Sanghala Samakhya for construction of their community bhavans.

Both the associations were allotted five acres each located in survey no 41/14 situated in Khanamet Serilingampally mandal Ranga Reddy district vide GO 47 (Revenue) dated June 30, 2021. Challenging the allotment, a PIL was filed by retired professor A Vinayak Reddy (economics) Kakatiya University, resident of Kompally, stating that the government has not followed due procedure in law while allotting the land to the Velama and Kamma communities for construction of their community bhavans--there was no auction of land; no tenders were called prior to the allotment.

The bench directed the State to ensure that there is no further construction on the land until further orders.