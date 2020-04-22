Telangana High Court wants report on prevailing prices of essentials

A PIL seeking a direction to the State government to ensure essential groceries, vegetables and non-veg items are sold to the common citizen at reasonable rates during this lockdown period and ensure the prices do not skyrocket.

Mr Rangaiah, counsel for the petitioner, highlighted the plight of the common man and prayed that they are not getting essential groceries, vegetables and non-veg items at reasonable rates during the lockdown period. The prices of essentials are skyrocketing and when people are out of work and short of money, how will they afford to procure such items at reasonable rates?

Advocate General BS Prasad informed the bench that the prices of essentials have rather come down by 6% when compared to last year, as all the hotels and restaurants are closed and the government has taken all measures to keep the prices of essentials strictly in adherence to the government rates.

Chief Justice Chauhan said, " since there is a dichotomy, between the contentions of the Advocate General and the counsel for the petitioner, directed the member secretary, TS Legal Service Authority to randomly inspect the Rythu bazaars, private vegetable vendors in the State and file a report on the prevailing prices in TS in the present lockdown period by May 29.