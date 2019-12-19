Telangana: Last date for Intermediate fees payment extended to Dec 30

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has extended the last date for the payment of the fee to December 30 with a late fee. It is known that the last date has been ended on December 17.

Regular candidates have to pay a late fee of Rs 3000 while the private students should pay to Rs 1200 to apply for the exam. Candidates who did not apply for the exam can now submit the application with the late fee.

The first-year intermediate exams will be commenced from March 4 while the second-year exams will begin from March 5 from 9 am to 12 pm. Meanwhile, the practical exams will be conducted from February 1 to 20.