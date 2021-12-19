Telangana: Lovers commit suicide fearing they would be separated in Nagarkurnool district

In a tragic incident, lovers have committed suicide by drinking insecticide for fear that the elders will not allow them to marry due to religious differences. The incident took place on Saturday night in Peddakottapally in the Nagarkurnool district. According to villagers, Hashru, 26, son of Shalimia and Mumtaz, of Vallabhapuram village in Vipanagandla mandal of Vanaparthi district, was staying at his uncle Rafiq's house in Peddakottapally and running a local ladies' corner.



Meanwhile, Hashru got acquainted with Gopika (18), the daughter owner of the house in which Rafiq is staying. Against this backdrop, they drank insecticide on Saturday night when no one was at home for fear that the adults would not agree to the marriage.



Hashru died on the way while being rushed to Nagar Kurnool Area Hospital in 108 ambulance by family members who came home while Gopika died at Nagar Kurnool Area Hospital. However, the police said they have not received any complaint about the incident.