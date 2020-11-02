Telangana: LRS count touches 25.5Lakh as deadline ends

Hyderabad: The Layout Regularisation Scheme to bring unauthorised layouts into the fold of planned sustainable development has come to an end on Sunday. In all, 25.59-lakh applications were received from across the state.

Among the 13 municipal corporations, the GHMC had the highest number of 1.06-lakh applications followed by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation with 1.01 lakh applications. The Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation had the least number with 368 applications.

While the total applications in the 127 municipalities were over 10.60 lakh the highest number of applications were received in Turkayamjal Municipality which received more than 47,000 applications. The Yellandu Municipality in Bhadradri Kothagudem had the least number with just 25 applications. The Mulugu municipality showed zero applications. In gram panchayats, Ranga Reddy tops the list with 473 GPs filing over 2.21 lakh applications followed by 331 GPs in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri with over 1.55 lakh applications. Jayashankar Bhoopalapally had the least number of applications.

The Government extended the last date due to internet problems in villages because of heavy rains. The deadline was supposed to end on October 15 but it was extended till October 31. The government had also issued orders to consider all the pending applications under the previous LRS scheme of 2015 to be taken under the present LRS scheme. The regularisation charges would be collected based on the market value of the land at the time of registration.