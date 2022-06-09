Telangana: Man from Dubbaka died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia

In a tragic incident, Mogulla Madhu aged 35 of Rajakkapet in Dubbaka died on the spot in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning. According to family members, Madhu studied PG and B.Ed in Higher Education. Despite many attempts for a job, he did not get job ans has worked there as a DCM driver for 13 years.



The deceased had come home from Saudi three months ago on vacation and returned to Saudi Arabia a week ago (June 1) after spending time with family members and returned to duty four days ago.



Against this backdrop, he is said to have died on the spot in an accident in which another vehicle collided with the DCM he was driving at 8am on Wednesday. His elder brother Narsimhulu, who live in Saudi Arabia, informed family members of the incident.



Madhu is survived by his wife Lavanya, son Ashwit (10), daughter Vedashree (2) and elderly parents Balaiah and Lakshmi.