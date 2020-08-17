Telangana: Many villages marooned

Hyderabad/ Warangal/ Khammam: Incessant rains spread across Telangana has disrupted normal life. Streams, rivulets and tanks are overflowing and at certain places many villages have been marooned. Water has been overflowing on roads and causeways in several parts of the State.



With no respite from rain in next two days, the Disaster Response Force teams have been kept in readiness to handle any situation. The DRF teams have been rushed to Warangal and Karimnagar.

In Warangal district, nearly 2,600 people whose dwellings were under a sheet of water have been accommodated in 13 rehabilitation centres in the city, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said. With the water level in Godavari at the Ramannagudem pushkar ghat Eturnagaram mandal in Mulugu district reaching 10.08 metres on Sunday evening, the authorities issued second danger alert. In Medaram and Jampannavagu areas, DRF teams have been deployed and speedboats were being used to evacuate marooned people, Minister Satyavati Rathod said.

As the Musi river received heavy inflows, the engineers cautioned villagers along the river in Suryapet, Penpahad, Kethepally, Vemulapally and Maudugulapally mandals. The water level in Musi project has reached to 642.4 feet as against full reservoir level of 645 ft.

The inflow to the project has gone up to 6,832 cusecs and outflow was 145 cusecs. Navikanth, DEE of Musi Project, urged people along the river banks to protect humans and cattle from possible inundation.

According to officials, in Nalgonda district over 50 irrigation tanks are overflowing. In Mulugu district, hundreds of people were evacuated from villages on the banks of Godavari. Similarly, the inflows at Sammakka barrage in Tupakulagudem of Mulugu district and temple town Bhadrachalam were also very heavy and at Bhadrachalam officials issued a second level warning. Fishermen were asked not to venture into the river. Several thousands of acres of standing crop and paddy nurseries were lost in the flood water.

After a gap of six years, Godavari has crossed the third danger level at Bhadrachalam as water touched 55 feet by Sunday evening. District authorities have set up shelters at Nannapaneni high school and shifted about 30 families of Kothacolony in Bhadrachalam town. Officials are providing food and other facilities to the displaced families in the shelter.

Nithya annadanam satram of Bhadrachalam temple was marooned with backwater and water reached westside steps of temple and vista complex area. Bathing ghats and kalyanakatta were submerged in flood water. The water level was increasing rapidly in the catchment area of the tributaries such as Taliperu and Kinnerasani. District Collector MV Reddy said police, mandal and district level officials were put on high alert to handle any situation. Meanwhile, vehicular traffic was affected between Paloncha and Bhadrachalam as road caved in on the approach road to the bridge on the Kinnerasani river at Pinapakapatti Nagar in Burghampahad mandal in the district.

Similarly, all the projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers are receiving heavy inflows. Gates of Lakshmi and Saraswathi barrages on KLIS have been lifted and water has been let out.

In Hyderabad, many nalas in areas like Moosapet and Balanagar industrial area were overflowing. DRF officials said that their teams were kept in readiness to meet any situation.