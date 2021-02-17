Telangana MLC Elections: Cooperation of political parties sought

Ranga Reddy: Tirupathi Rao, MLC elections in-charge and Ranga Reddy DRO, on Tuesday conducted a meeting with officials and representatives of various political parties with regard to upcoming graduate MLC elections to Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all parties should cooperate for the smooth conduct of polls. Adding that there were 119 polling centres in the district at various places like Shadnagar, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Rajendranagar andKandukur, the official informed that according to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of India, the notification for the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad graduate MLC elections would be issued on February 16.

While nominations would be accepted till February 23, they could be withdrawn on February 26. He said that polling would be held on March 14 from 8am to 4pm and counting of votes would take place on March 17. Leaders of various parties attended the meeting.