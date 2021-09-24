Telangana: Monsoon session to focus on Dalit Bandhu

Hyderabad: A short Monsoon session of the State Assembly is set to begin from Friday.



Both the ruling party and the opposition are listing out issues to be raised during the session. The government wants to focus on a long discussion on the Dalit Bandhu scheme and water disputes between the two Telugu states.

The government feels that a detailed discussion on these topics would not give much time for the opposition to raise other issues. The opposition on the other hand wants to take on the government on sale of government lands, financial crisis on account of corona pandemic and the recent incident of rape and murder of a minor girl. The session is likely to be held for five days.

There will not be much of business on day one as the House would adjourn after paying condolences to the members who passed away between the budget session and now and that would be followed by the meeting of the Business Advisory committee to decide the agenda for the next four or five days. The discussion on Dalit Bandhu may consume more than one full day followed by a lengthy reply by the chief minister. The government proposes to introduce a bill according statutory status to the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The chief minister will make a detailed presentation about the importance and uniqueness of the scheme.

This would be followed by a discussion in which the majority of the TRS members will speak in addition to the opposition members who would be given time according to their strength in the Assembly. During the remaining two or three days, KCR is likely to make statements on protection of women and girls in the wake of recent rape and murder of minor girl strengthening of health infrastructure and pending job notifications to fill more than 50,000 vacancies in the government departments. Meanwhile, IT Minister KT Rama Rao may present a report on the investment in the manufacturing sector and the fast growth in the IT sector. A special development package to the bypoll-bound Huzurabad assembly constituency is also likely to be announced.

