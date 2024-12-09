Telangana Mother Statue Yet to Have an Official Form: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Telangana, a state rich in history and sentiment, has yet to establish an official form for the iconic Telangana Thalli (Telangana Mother) statue, a symbol of pride for the people. Speaking at an event in the Assembly, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted that despite the significance of Telangana Thalli as a representation of the state’s ethos, an official statue has never been created until now.

"Until today, all the Telangana Thalli statues that exist have been affiliated with a particular political party," said Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. He went on to emphasize that for the past decade, no effort had been made to create a formal statue representing the Telangana Mother.

However, Prabhakar assured that under the current government's leadership, a new statue has been created, reflecting the state's pride and aspirations. "We have now crafted the Telangana Thalli statue that aligns with the sentiments of the people of the state," he added.

The new statue will be placed in government offices across the state, reinforcing the connection to Telangana’s cultural identity and the emotions tied to its formation. Prabhakar's remarks underscore the government's dedication to honoring the state's traditions and values through such iconic symbols.

This initiative signals the beginning of a new chapter in how the state will express its identity and pride, through the Telangana Mother statue that stands as a symbol of unity, history, and sentiment.